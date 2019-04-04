Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor WEENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor WEENER

Notice Condolences

Eleanor WEENER Notice
WEENER, Eleanor. On 3rd April 2019 passed peacefully in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother to Linda and Erle, William and Lisa, precious Oma to Nicole, Alana, Alec, Atareta, Curtis, and Marama, and Great Oma to Dylan, Raukura, Waiariki, and Namaha. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street Howick, Auckland, on Friday 5th April 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by private cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.