WEENER, Eleanor. On 3rd April 2019 passed peacefully in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother to Linda and Erle, William and Lisa, precious Oma to Nicole, Alana, Alec, Atareta, Curtis, and Marama, and Great Oma to Dylan, Raukura, Waiariki, and Namaha. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street Howick, Auckland, on Friday 5th April 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by private cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
