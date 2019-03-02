|
|
|
WAGENER, Eleanor Rosemary (Rosemary) (nee Purce). On February 27th 2019 passed away at home, aged 95. Much loved wife of 68 years of the late Bill. Dearly loved Mum of Norman and Bev, Sue and Allan Dow, Patti and Warren Walters. Much loved Nana of Karen and Mark, Robert and Petrina, Natalie and Eddie; Jonathan and Niamh, Timothy and Rachel, Matthew and Kirsty, Rebecca, Andrew and Catharine; Paul and Jillian, Gareth and Sally, Dave and Nicola. Loved Great Nana of Ashley, Cory, Kayla, Esm?, Zara and Riley; Darragh, Fletcher, Huxley, Lola, Jude, Nathan and Cara; Kyle, Daniel, Isla, Innes, Mackinley, Cooper and Cullen. The service for Rosemary will be held at Mount Camel Cemetery, Houhora Heads at 1:00 pm Sunday 3rd March. Transport across the harbour will be available from 12 noon, leaving from the Houhora Heads. Following the service, Norman, Sue and Patti would love you to stay and enjoy a picnic afternoon tea on the shores of Mount Camel, a special place for Rosemary and family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
