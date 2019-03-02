Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor WAGENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Rosemary (nee Purce) (Rosemary) WAGENER

Notice Condolences

Eleanor Rosemary (nee Purce) (Rosemary) WAGENER Notice
WAGENER, Eleanor Rosemary (Rosemary) (nee Purce). On February 27th 2019 passed away at home, aged 95. Much loved wife of 68 years of the late Bill. Dearly loved Mum of Norman and Bev, Sue and Allan Dow, Patti and Warren Walters. Much loved Nana of Karen and Mark, Robert and Petrina, Natalie and Eddie; Jonathan and Niamh, Timothy and Rachel, Matthew and Kirsty, Rebecca, Andrew and Catharine; Paul and Jillian, Gareth and Sally, Dave and Nicola. Loved Great Nana of Ashley, Cory, Kayla, Esm?, Zara and Riley; Darragh, Fletcher, Huxley, Lola, Jude, Nathan and Cara; Kyle, Daniel, Isla, Innes, Mackinley, Cooper and Cullen. The service for Rosemary will be held at Mount Camel Cemetery, Houhora Heads at 1:00 pm Sunday 3rd March. Transport across the harbour will be available from 12 noon, leaving from the Houhora Heads. Following the service, Norman, Sue and Patti would love you to stay and enjoy a picnic afternoon tea on the shores of Mount Camel, a special place for Rosemary and family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.