RAIMON, Eleanor Claire (nee Chapman). Our beloved mother, sister and friend peacefully passed away on 10th March 2019, aged 75. We honour her courageous effort. Mother to Jala, Marcus, Moira, Nalini, James, Sophia, and John. Cherished grandmother to Luke, Shannon, Tessa, Strahn, Maia, Hannah, Josie, Aimee, Gary, Ana, Albie, Liam, Nina, Jacob, Joseph, Rose, and Evie. Much loved sister of Mirian, Ann, and Eirene. Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday 15th March at the Church of All, 55 Tramway Road, Beach Haven. Refreshments to follow. All welcome. Flowers may be sent to 346 Forrest Hill Road, Waiatarua. Please contact Daniel Larsen on 0274-792-483 regarding any Koha.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
