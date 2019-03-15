|
STUART, Elaine Rosena. On Wednesday the 13 March 2019. Passed away peacefully, at Lady Allum Hospital with her family present. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy. Much loved Mother of Shelley and Jo-Anne, loved Mother in law of Steve McCombie and Andrew McCabe. Good friend of Ken Gailer. Dearest Nanna of Kimberley, Andrew, and Kyle. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Monday 18 March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
