MAGNUS, Elaine Joy. Passed away peacefully on 10 March 2019 at North Shore Hospital, after a short illness, aged 78. Loved wife of Carl. Cherished mother and mother in law of Daniel and Sam. Loved by her adored companion Roman. Much loved sister of Dawn, Myra, Ruth, Jeanette and Dick Barry, and Cherie and Keith Hufton. Loved by her nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at the Chapel of North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 15th March 2019 at 1pm, followed by an interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
