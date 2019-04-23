Home

Eileen Sylvia (Storer) HUNT

Eileen Sylvia (Storer) HUNT Notice
HUNT, Eileen Sylvia (nee Storer). 15 December 1929 - 16 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at Assisi Home. Dearly loved wife to Les for 70 years (finally together again). Much loved mother to Sheryl and Zane, Dennis, Gavin and Anneta. Wonderful Nana to Damon and Jacque, the late Tamla Eileen, Joel and Petar, Keir and Sarah, Juan and Jenya, Portia, Nicole and Loz, James and Katy, Nyssa and Josh, Rory, Terianne. Loved Great Nana to Brooklyn, Amelie, Joshua, Kora, Aisha, Irie, Ava, Freddy, Hugo and Halen. A very special thanks from the family to all staff at Assisi for the love and care of both Mum and Dad. A family service has been held. All communications to the family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
