DRUMMOND, Eileen Frances (nee Lee). Passed away peacefully at Acacia Park Rest Home on 17 March 2019 with family at her side. Treasured wife of Dick for 67 years. Loved Mum of Sue and Neville, John and Keryn, and Cheryl. Loved Grandma of Sarah, Amber, Klee, Hannah, and Tai. Great-grandma of Riley and Ari. A service for Eileen will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
