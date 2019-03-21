|
|
|
FRANKS, Eileen Douglas (nee Upham). (Late of Omapere.) At Rangiura Home, Putaruru on 16th March, 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Gordon. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Karen and Kim McMillan and Cindy. Loved Grandma to Glenn and Abby, Brendon and Celina, Rebecca and Cody, Monique, and Ashley, and great Grandma to Troy. Loved sister to Joyce, and Aunt to Deb. "Rest in Peace." Donations to Rangiura Home Amenities Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Eileen will be held at Rangiura Home Hall, Matai Crescent, Putaruru on Monday 25th of March at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Rangiura Home Staff for their love, care and support. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
