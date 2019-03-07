Home

ROBERTS, Eileen Dorothy. In loving memory of our beautiful loved mum, nana, mother-in- law and wife of Joshua who passed away one year ago today 7 March 2018. We will miss you always, but you are forever in our hearts and always will be. A mother holds her children's hands for a while, their hearts forever. With love always, Joshua, Frances and Leon, Mary and Rod, Gordon, Margaret and Bruce, Raymond and Dorothy, John and Jackie, Kevin and Pims, Lenore and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
