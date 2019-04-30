|
YOUNG, Eileen Alannah. Born December 22, 1922. Youngest daughter of James and Emily Brady, Alannah passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 23rd, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Winston Young, treasured mother of Kerry, Raewyn, and Gloria, dearly loved mother-in-law of Ruth and Perry, cherished grandmother of Peter, Michael, Lisa, Matthew, Kataraina, Brian and Sam, and proud great grandmother of Allawyn, Tamihana, Mavis Jean, and Sophia. Our memories will keep her alive in our hearts forever. A service for the family was held at Purewa Cemetery on 29th April.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
