Edwin Harrison (Eddie) TOWNSEND

TOWNSEND, Edwin Harrison (Eddie). 17 January 1943 - 19 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei. Aged 76 years Loving Husband of Libby and Treasured Father of Angela and Mark Townsend. Special Grandfather of Rayne, Max and Kale. " Much Loved and Sadly Missed" As per Eddies wishes a private cremation was held at the Maunu Crematorium, with his family. All communications to 94 Boundary Rd, Tikipunga. C/- "Townsend Family"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
