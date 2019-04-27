|
HOWARTH, Edward Royce (Ted). Darling husband and soulmate of Gwen for nearly 66 years. Truly loved and adored Dad and father-in-law of Sue and Kevin, Tony (deceased) and Mardi, Leonie and Steve, Bronwyn and Sam, Robin, Rowena and Robert, and Genesta and Ian. Loved Poppa of 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Will be dearly missed by Jasper. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 187 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, on Tuesday 30 April at 10:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
