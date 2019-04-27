Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward HOWARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Royce (Ted) HOWARTH

Notice Condolences

Edward Royce (Ted) HOWARTH Notice
HOWARTH, Edward Royce (Ted). Darling husband and soulmate of Gwen for nearly 66 years. Truly loved and adored Dad and father-in-law of Sue and Kevin, Tony (deceased) and Mardi, Leonie and Steve, Bronwyn and Sam, Robin, Rowena and Robert, and Genesta and Ian. Loved Poppa of 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Will be dearly missed by Jasper. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 187 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, on Tuesday 30 April at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.