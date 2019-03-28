Home

HOLLOWAY, Edward (Eddie). Passed away peacefully on 26 March 2019. Much loved and cherished husband of Doreen, hardworking and dedicated father of Darren and Rebecca, Cheryl and James. Treasured and proud papa of mokopuna Maia, Tane, Jude. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. A funeral service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 12.30pm Saturday 30 March 2019. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
