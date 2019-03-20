Home

BRUNTON, Edward Harry (Ted). Peacefully on 17 March 2019, aged 93 years. Eldest son of the late Bob and Dorris Brunton (Waihi). Loved brother of Margery (deceased), Stan (deceased), Evelyn, Beryl (deceased), Bob, Dulcie, Roger, Carol and Elizabeth. Loved uncle of 32 nieces and nephews. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday, 22 March at 10am, followed by burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
