Edward George (Ted) WOOTTON

Edward George (Ted) WOOTTON Notice
WOOTTON, Edward George (Ted). Passed away on Sunday 17 February 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 55 years. Deeply loved Dad of Wendy and Martin, Doug and Jane, Jeff and Lynette. Fun grandy of Blair, Sean, Jacob, Jason, Mary-Rose. Great grandy to Nathan Cooper. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
