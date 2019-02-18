|
WEATHERLEY, Edna May (nee Kempthorne). On 16 February 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital with family aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Trevor. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Iris, and David & Julie. Loved Nana Hoppy of Michelle, Tracey, Cherie- Anne and Andrew. Loved Old Nana of 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. A service for Edna will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Weatherley family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
