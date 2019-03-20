Home

HOOPER, Edna Marion. Passed away peacefully on 18 March 2019 at Summerset by The Park in her 94th year. Loving wife of Alan. Cherished mum of Yvonne and Alan, Denis and Josephine. Dearly loved nana of Blair (deceased), Adele and Matt, Hayley and great-gran of Ashleigh and Conor. "Forever in our hearts." A service to celebrate Edna's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Cnr Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Friday 22 March at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Starship Childrens Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ emhooper1803



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
