|
|
|
JOHN, Edith Clara Annie. In her 90th year. Peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Friday April 12th 2019. Late of Otahuhu and Martin's Bay. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Treasured Mum and Mum-in-law of Warren and Sheelagh, Karen and Chris and Lindsay and Carol. Special Grandma and Great Nana to Katy, Jeremy, Paige, and Lola; Jamie, and Daniel; Bruce, Katie, and Clara; and Poppy, and Toby. Always In Our Thoughts Forever In Our Hearts A Service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday, the 18th of April 2019 at 11:30 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Stroke Foundation of NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More