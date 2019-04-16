Home

Eddie BRASS

Eddie BRASS Notice
BRASS, Eddie. On 14th April 2019. Forever husband of June. Dearly loved father of Edward, Sarah, Audrey and Raewyn. A very loved Papa/Paps of all his mokos. He had a strong love for his wife and family and he will be dearly missed by all. Jeremiah 31:3. Eddie is currently at home, 1094 Main Road, Murupara. Funeral Service will be held at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 70 Pine Drive, Murupara on the 17th of April 2019, 10.30am. All enquiries 07 366 5837



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
