DUFTY, Earle Roydon Briscoe. Born November 21, 1942. Passed away on May 4, 2019. Loved partner and best friend of Gloria Newth of Onehunga. Loved father of Mark, Paul, and Chris (UK). Loved step-dad of Shannon and Jason Tomsett (Thames), and Jamie Newth and Alex Clark (Howick). Special brother of Rolynda and Robert Dingle (Adelaide). Loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Earle's request a private cremation has been held. Communications to Gloria (021 02647371).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
