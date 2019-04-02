|
|
|
MAKER, Dwayne Adam John (Koro). On the 29th March 2019, at Atiamuri, doing what he loved best. In his 38th year. Dearly loved partner to Natalie. Best friend and father to Adam, Izak, and Jacob. Beloved son to John and the late Barbara, and brother to Natasha and Nicola, and a loved uncle. Adopted son, brother and friend to many. "You're on the Highway to Heaven, Keep Truckin" A Service for Dwayne will be held at the Tokoroa Club Chambers Street Tokoroa on Saturday, the 6th of April at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
