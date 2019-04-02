Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne MAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Adam John (Koro) MAKER

Notice Condolences

Dwayne Adam John (Koro) MAKER Notice
MAKER, Dwayne Adam John (Koro). On the 29th March 2019, at Atiamuri, doing what he loved best. In his 38th year. Dearly loved partner to Natalie. Best friend and father to Adam, Izak, and Jacob. Beloved son to John and the late Barbara, and brother to Natasha and Nicola, and a loved uncle. Adopted son, brother and friend to many. "You're on the Highway to Heaven, Keep Truckin" A Service for Dwayne will be held at the Tokoroa Club Chambers Street Tokoroa on Saturday, the 6th of April at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.