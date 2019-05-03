|
MacRAE, Duncan Ross. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the 2nd of May 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Much loved father of Sandra, Donna, Ross, and Daina. Poppa to Adam, James, Jasmin, Angus, Katie, and Milly. Duncan will be at home during the weekend prior to the service. Family can be contacted on (09) 576 9985. A celebration of his life will be held on the 6th May 2019 at Manakau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
