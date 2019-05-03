Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan MACRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan Ross MACRAE

Notice Condolences

Duncan Ross MACRAE Notice
MacRAE, Duncan Ross. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the 2nd of May 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Much loved father of Sandra, Donna, Ross, and Daina. Poppa to Adam, James, Jasmin, Angus, Katie, and Milly. Duncan will be at home during the weekend prior to the service. Family can be contacted on (09) 576 9985. A celebration of his life will be held on the 6th May 2019 at Manakau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 3.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.