HART, Duncan John. QSM, JP. Service Number 446109 Cpl. WWII. Of Marton. 30 July 1922 - 27 March 2019. After his usual busy, people filled, last few days, he simply nodded off. In his 97th year. Precious Husband of the late Doreen for 66 years. Treasured father and father in law of of Craig and Jill, Virginia and the late Colin, and dearly loved Pa to Jane and Rob, the late Alex, and Richard and James. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Ambulance Marton would be appreciated and may be left in the Hall foyer. Messages to the Hart family c/-14 Hartwell Drive R.D.10 Palmerston North 4470. A celebration of Duncan's full and wonderful life will be held in the Marton Memorial Hall, Wellington Road, Marton on Friday April 12th 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
