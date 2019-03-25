Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Resources
More Obituaries for Dulcie EMSLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dulcie Ruth EMSLIE

Notice Condolences

Dulcie Ruth EMSLIE Notice
EMSLIE, Dulcie Ruth. Passed away peacefully in in her 93rd Year on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 at Matamata Country Lodge. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late John much loved mother and mother-in- law of Christine and Grant, James, Eileen, David and Debbie. Treasured and loved grandma and grandma Dulc to her eight grandchildren and all her great grandchildren. A Service for Dulc will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata on Tuesday 26th of March 2019 at 1:00 PM. Many thanks much go to all the dedicated and loving staff who helped mum enjoy her time living there. All communications to c/- the Emslie family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.