EMSLIE, Dulcie Ruth. Passed away peacefully in in her 93rd Year on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 at Matamata Country Lodge. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late John much loved mother and mother-in- law of Christine and Grant, James, Eileen, David and Debbie. Treasured and loved grandma and grandma Dulc to her eight grandchildren and all her great grandchildren. A Service for Dulc will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata on Tuesday 26th of March 2019 at 1:00 PM. Many thanks much go to all the dedicated and loving staff who helped mum enjoy her time living there. All communications to c/- the Emslie family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
