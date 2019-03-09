Resources More Obituaries for Douglas JOHNS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Wynston JOHNS

Notice JOHNS, Douglas Wynston. 20th February 2019 Anne, Rowan, Adrienne, David and their families would like to express their sincere appreciation for the great community support at the time of Doug's passing. To all those who sent flowers, cards, brought food and baking, phoned, visited and the many who joined us at Doug's funeral at the Mata Hall, especially those who travelled, thank you. Special thanks to those who helped to organise the hall and surrounds, contributed to the service and helped with all those little things that made everything so much easier. Special thanks to Margaret Rapson for the lovely service and Lorraine Murnane from Morris and Morris for her caring assistance. We wish to thank the medical staff of Whangarei Hospital and G.P Conlin Locke for your special care of Doug during his illness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks to you all. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019