JOHNS, Douglas Wynston. Passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019 at Whangarei Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rowan and Grant Croft, Adrienne and Rob Carswell, David and Kelly. Awesome Poppa of Jordan, Pippa, Jess, Mackenzie, and Cohen. A service for Doug will be held in the Mata Hall, S.H.1 Mata at 1pm on Wednesday 27th February 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Mata Hall Society, 1707 S.H.1 RD1 Whangarei would be appreciated. All communications to the Johns Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
