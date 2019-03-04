|
WONG, Douglas (Doug). Born January 23, 1932. Passed away in the early hours of Thursday 28th February 2019, as he wished, in his own home until the end. Loved father of Chris and Stephanie, father- in-law to Maree and the late Colin, and Goong-goong to Tim and Sophie, Hannah and Nick. He was proud of you all. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday 9th March at St Peter's, Onehunga, at 1pm. Donations to Mercy Hospice gratefully received. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
