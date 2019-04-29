|
BURBERY, Douglas Thomas (Doug). Passed away on Friday 26th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Adored dad of Andrea and Brett, Ellie and Andy. Treasured and much loved granddad of Chantelle and Shane, Baylee, Gabby, Kristi, Georgia, Jackson, Caleb, Nate and Eiijah. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4 : 7". A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Whangaparaoa Baptist Church, 733 Whangaparaoa Road, Arkles Bay on Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
