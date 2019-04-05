|
PEARCE, Douglas James. NZ431484, Cpl, RNZAF, WWII. Passed away in Rotorua on Thursday 4th April 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved Husband of the late Rose. Cherished Father and Father- In-Law of Dave (deceased), Jock (deceased), Jenny and Bruce. Loved Grandfather of Stacey and Tony Day, Clint (deceased), and Daniel. Adoring Great Grandfather to his Great Grandchildren. A Service to celebrate the life of Doug will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Monday, 8th April at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
