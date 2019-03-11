|
CATHCART, Douglas Ivan. 16 March 1932 - 8 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of late Sylvia. Father of Brenda and Stuart, Gail, and Neville and Trudy. Grandfather of seven. Great Grandfather of ten. Rest in peace. A service for Doug will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Wednesday 13 March, at 2:30pm. Thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital, and the caregivers Caroline and Daphne.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
