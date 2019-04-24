Home

Douglas Gordon STEVENSON

STEVENSON, Douglas Gordon. Dearly loved husband of Beryl for 71 years; loving father to Gordon & Judy, Annette & Pe- ter, Heather & David, Kevin & Nekesa, Barry & Jocelyn, Dennis & Neccia, Maree & Warren; loved Poppa and Grandpoppa of 22 grandchildren and 28 great- grandchildren; died peacefully on 19th April, aged 95 years, at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 27th April at Hillcrest Chapel, cnr Masters Ave. & Morris Rd., Hamilton. A light lunch will be served afterwards. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation. All communications to [email protected] or P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247 "Well done, good and faithful servant … enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
