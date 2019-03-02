|
DUFFY, Douglas (Doug). Passed away unexpectedly at Waiheke Island on 27 February 2019, aged 62. Dearly loved son of the late Julius and Peggy. Special brother and uncle to all. Loved partner to the late Debbie. Much loved dad to Hayden, Shannon, Julian, Renee and Danielle. And his twin angels in heaven, Katrina and Jacqueline. Loved Stepdad to Sarah and Luke. Grandfather to Isabella and Aries. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland on Tuesday 5 March at 11am. Forever in our Hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
