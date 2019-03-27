Home

Douglas Brian Anthony (Doug) BAILEY

BAILEY, Douglas Brian Anthony (Doug). On 25 March 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Evelyn and Jack Bailey. Loved and loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 12 noon Saturday 30 March 2019 prior to interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Rosary at Holy Cross Church, 8pm tomorrow Friday. Douglas is lying at his family home, 46 Firth Crescent, Otara.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
