Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SOAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Dot) SOAR

Notice Condolences

Dorothy (Dot) SOAR Notice
SOAR, Dorothy (Dot). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on 30th March 2019 at CHT Te Awamutu, aged 97 years. Loving wife of Fred, wonderful mum and mother in law to Steph and Bruce Owen, Lynn and Gary Lee, Rebecca Taylor, and Robert and the late Carole Soar. Nanny to her six grandchildren, Nanna Dot to all her great grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at CHT Te Awamutu. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 11:00 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Soar family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.