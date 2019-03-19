Home

Dorothy Patricia (nee Coleman) (Trish) GUBB

Dorothy Patricia (nee Coleman) (Trish) GUBB Notice
GUBB, Dorothy Patricia (Trish) (nee Coleman). On 16 March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol. Loved sister and sister- in-law of the late Lesley and Royce, Bruce and Marion. Loved and respected Step-Mum and "Beach-Nana." Loved and loving aunt, great-aunt and great- great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, 11.30am Friday 22 March 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to Auckland City Mission, PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141 would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
