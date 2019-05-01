|
MCLAUGHLIN, Dorothy (Joyce). Died on Monday, 29th April 2019 in her 102nd year. Wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Margaret, and the late Jenny. Loved grandmother of John and Kathryn, and David and Diane. Great-grandma of Macy, Livvy, Sarah and Ronan. A funeral service for Joyce will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Thursday, the 2nd of May 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made at bit.ly/djmclaughlin2904 All communication to the McLaughlin family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
