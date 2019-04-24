|
BLACKETT, Dorothy May. Passed away peacefully in her 91st year, Tuesday 23rd April 2019 at 6.30am. Loved wife to the late Victor Blackett. Loving mother of Anne and the late Roger. Much loved Grandmother to Mark, Rei, Jason, Antony, Joanne, Nicholas, Jannai, Tamar and Aimee. Great grandmother to her many great grandchildren. A service will be held for Dorothy at the Salvation Army, Clevedon Road, Papakura on Saturday 27 April at 11am followed by burial at Heights Park Cemetery, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
