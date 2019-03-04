Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Julie Gwendoline MORGAN

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Julie Gwendoline MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Dorothy Julie Gwendoline. 1924 ? 2019. It is with great sadness we announce our cherished and dearly loved Dorothy has passed away on 28 February in her 95th year. Loved Wife of the late Richard Grosvenor Morgan and much loved Mum of Karen Pearson and Angela Rencher. Beloved sister of Rosemary Ferguson and the late Oliver Hare. Very proud and loving Grandma of Shayn, Blair, Kurt, Amanda, Bronson and Great Grandma to Amyra and Jackson. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 7th March at 10:30am. All communications to 021 025 32342 or PO Box 38198 Howick. Her bright and beautiful smile will forever be missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.