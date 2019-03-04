|
MORGAN, Dorothy Julie Gwendoline. 1924 ? 2019. It is with great sadness we announce our cherished and dearly loved Dorothy has passed away on 28 February in her 95th year. Loved Wife of the late Richard Grosvenor Morgan and much loved Mum of Karen Pearson and Angela Rencher. Beloved sister of Rosemary Ferguson and the late Oliver Hare. Very proud and loving Grandma of Shayn, Blair, Kurt, Amanda, Bronson and Great Grandma to Amyra and Jackson. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 7th March at 10:30am. All communications to 021 025 32342 or PO Box 38198 Howick. Her bright and beautiful smile will forever be missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
