HALL-SMITH, Dorothy (Dot). It is with great sorrow to inform you that Dorothy passed away peacefully at 1.10am Tuesday 19 March 2019 at Summerset Monterey Park Village, Hobsonville. Cherished wife of the late Lou, loved mother of Barrie, Ceciley, Jeff, Stephen and the late Leslie and Pete. Loved Nana of Bradley, Bevan, Nick, Ben, Kelly, Naomi, Renee, Sam, Ellen, Alexander, Melissa and Kurt. Loved 'Greaty' to umpteen mokos. Funeral service to be held 11am Saturday 23 March, Whangaparaoa Baptist Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
