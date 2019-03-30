Home

Dorothy Faye (Faye) CROSS

CROSS, Dorothy Faye (Faye). Passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 28 March 2019, Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Sophie and Matt, Daniel and Mel, Luke and Charlie. Cherished sister of Norma and Neville and treasured 'Gaga' of Maia, Cooper, Riley, Sam, Adam, Cate, Jacob and Sean. A service for Faye will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 April at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore who provided exceptional care to Faye in her final days, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
