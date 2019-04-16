Home

Dorothy Anne BARHAM

Dorothy Anne BARHAM Notice
BARHAM, Dorothy Anne. Passed peacefully at home on 13 April 2019, in her 75th year, surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of John Derek Barham. Cherished mother of Janine, Stefanie and Kaitlin. Treasured Nana to Logan, Kurt, Nicholas, Kyle, Taylah, Zachary, Imogen and Quinn. Precious Great Nana to Yusuf. "Rest in peace and love, our beautiful lady". A service for Dot will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 18 April, at 1pm. All are welcome to celebrate Dots wonderful, laughter-filled life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
