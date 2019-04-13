SYMS, Doris Lillian. Passed away peacefully at her home, on Tuesday 9th April, 2019; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (died 1 March 1980). Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Colleen and Ken, Greg and Jan, Marcus, Brendon and Jo, Emily, Thomas, Grace, James, Paige, Sophie, Lucia and Sacha; Kelvin (died 10 April 2014), Antony, Adria, Kristin, Karin and Fleur, Stephanie, Brandon and Alex, Alex, Abby and Sarsha, Tyler and Jake, Emma and Aimee. Thanking all carers and homehelp support over many years to be able to reside at her address until her passing. Thanks to the home maintenance support team also. Thanks to Thames St John Ambulance and Shuttle Service for their dedicated help. Also Thames Medical Centre and the hospital visiting nurses for their dedication, enabling Doris to live her 99 1/2 years at her home. 'A life well lived, you've earned your rest. We have many happy memories.' In accordance with Doris' wishes, a private family service has been held, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019