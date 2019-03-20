|
DIXON, Doris Eileen (nee Bentley). Our darling Mum passed away surrounded by family on 17 March 2019; Aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Eric (deceased) and sister to Betty and Daphne. Mum and mother-in-law to Howard, Sandy, Steph, Andrew, Marg, James, Rachel and Ray. Much Adored Grandma to Travis, Kristy, Tash, Paula, Geena, Dani, Karl, Luke, d'Lainee, Alex and Pip. Gone now Mum but you will always be in our hearts. We love you. Any contacts to 31 David Ave Manurewa. A service for Doris will be held in the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 77 Rogers Road, Manurewa on Thursday the 21st of March at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
