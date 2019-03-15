|
|
|
ATTWOOD, Doris (nee Overton). On 13th March 2019 at the Waiuku Estuary Village, (CHT) in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Eunice and the late David. Nana of Stuart, Peter, Claire, Troy, and the late Kirsty. Great Nana of Tom, Josef, Peter, Kaela, Callan, Kea, Willow, Alesia, and Connor. Sadly missed. A service for Doris will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, 4 Victoria Ave, Waiuku on Monday 18th March at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
