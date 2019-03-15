Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
09-235 8380
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris ATTWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Overton) ATTWOOD

Notice Condolences

Doris (Overton) ATTWOOD Notice
ATTWOOD, Doris (nee Overton). On 13th March 2019 at the Waiuku Estuary Village, (CHT) in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Eunice and the late David. Nana of Stuart, Peter, Claire, Troy, and the late Kirsty. Great Nana of Tom, Josef, Peter, Kaela, Callan, Kea, Willow, Alesia, and Connor. Sadly missed. A service for Doris will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, 4 Victoria Ave, Waiuku on Monday 18th March at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.