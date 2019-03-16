|
WEBSTER, Doreen (nee Skewes). Passed peacefully 13 March 2019 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen, Bev and the late Garry Hall, Elva and Gary Herrick, Bill and Julie. Cherished Nana of 14 grandchildren, 23 great and 5 great great grandchildren. A service for Doreen will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 20 March at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
