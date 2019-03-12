Home

Davis Funeral Home
Doreen (Dawn) RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON, Doreen (Dawn). Passed away peacefully in her 100th year surrounded by her family at Selwyn Heights Hospital on the 10th of March 2019. Much loved 'dear wee soul' of the late Sam. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elaine and the late Wally, and Dennis and Jenny. Adored Grandmother of Gaye, Ross, Jeff, Annette and Steve, and Ramon. Cherished Great-grandmother and Great-great-grandmother. A service for Dawn will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday the 15th of March 2019 at 1:30pm. Rest peacefully our little lady.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
