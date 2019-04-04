Home

NORTON, Doreen (nee Burke). 24 November 1922 - 2 April 2019 aged 96. Only child of Frank and Doris, adored wife of the late Ron, treasured sister-in-law of Graham and wonderful Mum to Wendy, Stephen and Mike. Loved mother-in-law of Michael, Lek and Jo. Adored Grandma of Sam, Blanco, Seb, Sophie, Malisa, Alysia, Dan, Hannah, Briar, Daniel, Parry and Thanh. Great Grandma of Vaeda, and 'GG' to Arlo and Paige. Doreen's family are so very grateful for the exceptional loving care shown to her by everyone at Eastcliffe over the past 10 years. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Paul's Methodist church, 12 St Vincent Ave, Remuera on Saturday 6 April at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers feel free to donate to the SPCA.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
