MORRELL, Doreen Naumai (Naumai). Passed away peacefully on 25th February 2019, at the Estuary Village, Waiuku, aged 96 years. Loved partner of the late Mac. Ex-wife of Bob Morrell. Loved mother of George, Wia, Dennis and Robert. Grandmother of Julian and Sarah, and great-grandmother to Jack. Special thanks to the staff at Estuary Village. A service to celebrate the life of Naumai will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday 5th March, at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
