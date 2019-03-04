|
RAE, Doreen Mary (nee Herbert). Passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2019.Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of John, loved mother and mother in law of Christopher, Lynette and Paul, Phillip (deceased), Joanne, Debbie and Glenn and cherished nana of Matthew and Trinity, Andrew, Ben, Rebecca, Chloe, Courtney and Ashton. Always remembered and forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach 8th of March at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page for their loving care. All communications to "The Rae Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
