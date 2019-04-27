|
WILSON, Doreen Katherine (nee Spencer). 6 March 1921 - 25 April 2019. Died peacefully at the age of 98 years in Remuera, Auckland. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Raymond Forbes Wilson. Loved sister of Mavis, the late Ray and Jack. Loved sister in law of Betty, Zena and the late Margaret. Special Aunt and Great-Aunt to the Wilson, Barclay and Spencer families. We will miss her fighting spirit and many stories from a long and eventful life. The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Bupa Remuera Care Home for their love and compassion for Doreen. A Service for Doreen will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 1 May at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
